3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $159,900

Brand new tear off roof on house and garage! Brand new kitchen, bathroom, windows, doors and floors. The crawl space also has just been updated and waterproofed, with a new sump pump put in as well. The yard is big and mostly fenced and it has a 1 car garage. Please call today for your own personal showing. The kitchen pictures will be uploaded when the new backsplash is finished. A few other minor items will also be done soon, but the seller wanted to get it listed now.