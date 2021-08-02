3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $159,900

This charming Cape Cod style home has been well cared for and is move-in ready! You'll love the hardwood floors in the living room and separate formal dining room. A brick fireplace is highlighted in the spacious living room. Updated kitchen with subway tile, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. First floor bedroom with hardwood flooring. Renovated bath (2019) on main level with clawfoot tub. Two additional bedrooms on 2nd floor, both with hardwood flooring. Family room and laundry in finished basement. Large concrete patio in backyard plus firepit. Detached 2.5 car garage with new garage door and new garage door opener (10/2019). Updates and improvements include: New roof (2019). New gutters & downspouts (2020). New siding (2017). New Trane brand furnace (1/2015). New Trane brand central air (4/2015). New refrigerator (8/2020). New dryer (9/2020). New interior paint. Hot water heater replaced (6/2014). Sump pump replaced (3/2013). Close to Vista Medical Center. Near shopping, restaurants & entertainment. Close to parks & forest preserves. Waukegan park district offers beautiful parks with walking trails surrounding lakes. Easy access to major roadways for your work commute. Virtual 3D tour to preview home easily.