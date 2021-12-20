fantastic Garden home newer siding ,roof , double thermos pain ,windows , featured 2 bed rooms and full bat 3rd bedroom converted to dining room , kitchen has newer cabinets an enhanced with granite counter top. laminate flooring ,bathe room remodeled extra office in basement and rec room newer asphalt driveway, nothing to do but move in .
3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Calling the allegations both “callous and chilling,” two suspects in the death of a 60-year-old Twin Lakes man were ordered held on a $1 milli…
Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity.
WATCH NOW: Kenosha Police standoff at a home in the 7900 block of 39th Avenue ends with one in custody
A standoff with Kenosha Police at a home in the 7900 block of 39th Avenue ended before 7 p.m. Sunday with one person in custody.
A 17-year-old Kenosha boy is being held on a $25,000 cash bond after he allegedly led sheriff’s deputies on a chase Thursday that reached spee…
A 30-year-old Kenosha man who faces four drug-related felony charges waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon in Kenosha C…
A series of undercover drug purchases earlier this year have led to five felony charges against a 25-year-old Kenosha man, who made an appeara…
She only had $2,500 to spend on a new car, but 76-year-old Suzanne Giloy found an even better bargain when she won a contest for a free car from a good-hearted salesman in Burlington.
More than 2.8 million people have signed a petition to lessen the sentence for a 26-year-old truck driver sentenced to more than a century in prison.
I hate to burst Ruth O'Hanlon's bubble but there was absolutely nothing wrong with high school kids having a great time at the recent Bradford…
One of them alleged kidnappers spoke with his victim throughout the night, she testified, talking about "little things" like birthdays and their kids. “I was hoping if I was nice, he would be nice to me," she said.