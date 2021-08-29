3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $164,900

Nearly 1050 Square Feet of Freshly rehabbed 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom on large corner lot. Just about everything here is new. New Kitchen - New Bathroom - New Flooring - New Paint - New Light Fixtures - New Plumbing - New Doors - New Asphalt Parking Apron - New AC - New luxury vinyl flooring throughout main floor with foyer, living room, eat-in kitchen & 2 bedrooms. Kitchen is all new with stainless steel appliances. Large mudroom off rear entrance. Partially finished basement with bedroom #3 & full bathroom #2. Front loading washer & dryer in utility room. Come visit your new home today!