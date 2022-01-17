3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $184,900

Fantastic duplex with loads of living space, featuring 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths with a full finished english basement. A two story foyer greets you as you walk through the open floorplan. The main level consists of a spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, patio doors leading to a spacious deck and wood laminate flooring throughout the main level. The kitchen features Corian Countertops, tile backsplash and white appliances and cabinets. Dining space is off the living room and kitchen areas. The main level also features an oversized family room with loads of natural light and paito doors leading to the deck. Second story features 3 spacious bedrooms all with ceiling fans and ample closet space, a large hallway linen closet and full bathroom. The english basement is finished with an office area, rec room, loads of can lighting and plenty of storage space. The property backs to green belt for a nice private yard. There is storage under the deck for lawn furniture and summer toys. Laundry is located on the first floor. All appliances stay including an A/C which is only a few years old. Property has been well maintained but is being sold as-is.