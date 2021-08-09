 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $185,000

This Beautiful ranch style home is the one to see. This home features 3 bedrooms, with hardwood floors, 2 full bathrooms, one upstairs and one downstairs. A formal dining room. Kitchen with newer cabinets. Step-down living room with newly installed windows that looks out to the large 200 feet deep lot with a nice 20X13 patio, a shed for storage. Basement features a Dry bar, a storage room, an extra room with potential for much more. Newer installed heater and central air units, both installed in 2020. New water heater also installed this year. Enjoy your nights with family on the back patio overlooking that nice big back yard, with enough parking for everybody. Don't miss out on this lovely home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $329,900

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 story in Forest Park.This home was just finished being built.Open concept home with White Shaker Cabinets with slow shut …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert