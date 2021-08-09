3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $185,000

This Beautiful ranch style home is the one to see. This home features 3 bedrooms, with hardwood floors, 2 full bathrooms, one upstairs and one downstairs. A formal dining room. Kitchen with newer cabinets. Step-down living room with newly installed windows that looks out to the large 200 feet deep lot with a nice 20X13 patio, a shed for storage. Basement features a Dry bar, a storage room, an extra room with potential for much more. Newer installed heater and central air units, both installed in 2020. New water heater also installed this year. Enjoy your nights with family on the back patio overlooking that nice big back yard, with enough parking for everybody. Don't miss out on this lovely home.