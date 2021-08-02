SUPERB CUSTOM 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH 1186 SQ FT BRICK RANCH HOME WILL AMAZE YOU! ENTER INTO A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH PLUSH CARPET OVER HARDWOOD FLOORS, LARGE PICTURE WINDOW FOR PLENTY OF LIGHTING! PLASTER WALLS THROUGHOUT! DELUXE OAK KITCHEN WITH BUILT IN OVEN AND ATTRACTIVE CORIAN COUNTER TOPS! CEILING FANS AND OVERHEAD LIGHTS IN MOST ROOMS! HARDWOOD FLOORS UNDER ALL CARPET ON MAIN FLOOR! GOOD SIZE MASTER BEDROOM WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE! 2 ADDITIONAL GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH COMPLETE FIRST FLOOR! DOWN STAIRS TO HUGE FINISHED BASEMENT WITH DRY BAR EXTRA LARGE FAMILY ROOM, 2 BONUS ROOMS AND HALF BATH. OUT BACK IS A FENCED YARD WITH CONCRETE PATIO PERFECT FOR SUMMER BBQS. CONCRETE DRIVEWAY WITH ROOM TO BUILD A GARAGE! CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING FOR COMFORTABLE SUMMERS! HUGE SHADE TREE IN FRONT FOR LOWER UTILITY COSTS. LET THE LOVE AND CARE GIVEN THIS HOME BY LONGTIME OWNERS BE TRANSFERRED TO YOU. NEAR SHOPPING, EATERIES, SCHOOLS, GLEN FLORA GOLF COURSE AND COUNTRY CLUB, LYONS WOODS FOREST PRESERVE AND RENOWN BOWEN PARK! 100 AMP CURCUIT BREAKER SYSTEM. TEAR OFF ROOF 2019. UPDATED KITCHEN 2014. WATER HEATER 2012. IN THE EVENT OF A MULTI OFFER SITUATION THE MOST QUALIFIED OFFER WILL BE ACCEPTED! HOME WARRANTY! CONVENTIONAL ONLY!
3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $192,888
