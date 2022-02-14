CUSTOM OUTSTANDING BRICK 3 BED 1.5 BATH RANCH HOME SITUATED IN FAR NORTH WAUKEGAN ACROSS FROM RENOWN LYONS WOODS FOREST PRESERVE. ENTER INTO LARGE INVITING LIVING ROOM FOR FAMILY ENJOYMENT WITH BEAUTIFUL GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOOR AND FRESHLY PAINTED WALLS. GOOD SIZE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOOR, FRESHLY PAINTED WALLS AND MULTITUDE OF CABINETS. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH SAME BEAUTIFUL GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOOR. 2 ADDITIONAL GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS WITH THE SAME BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FRESHLY PAINTED. A FULL NEWLY UPDATED BATH ON FIRST FLOOR FOR CONVENIENCE! DOWNSTAIRS TO FRESHLY PAINTED FULL PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH 2ND FULL BATH,LAUNDRY ROOM AND UTILITY ROOM. OUT BACK TO FENCED BACKYARD FOR SUMMER ENJOYMENT. 1.5 CAR DETACHED GARAGE WITH COVERED PATIO. NEW ROOF AND FASCIA 2021. FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR 2021. TREE TRIM 2021. REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS 2021. UPDATED BATH 2021. NEW KITCHEN FLOOR 2021. IN THE EVENT OF A MULTI OFFER SITUATION THE MOST QUALIFIED OFFER WILL BE ACCEPTED. THE CHOICE IS YOURS THE TIME IS NOW. MOVE IN READY!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $198,888
