3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $199,900

Multiple offers received. Highest and best called for by 5 PM on Sunday, January 9, 2022. SOLID BRICK RANCH!!! CORNER LOT, 2C ATTACHED GARAGE IN LOVELY MATURE NEIGHBORHOOD!! Hardwood floors throughout the home. BRAND NEW WINDOWS THROUGHOUT!!!! Plenty of space! Spacious eat-in kitchen with LOTS of counter space and cabinets! SEPARATE DINING ROOM - PLENTY OF ROOM FOR FAMILY GET TOGETHERS! Huge Living Room and all 3 bedrooms are very generous! If that is not enough head downstairs to the partially finished basement which includes a large rec room with wet bar!!! There is a 1/2 bath downstairs as well and a sauna and shower!! Additional finished 4th room for added space - game room? Make this your home for the holidays! There is still time - schedule your showing NOW!!

