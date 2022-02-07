3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $199,900

Buyer lost loan-Location, Location! Great Northside location in Castle Crest subdivision!! Renovation just completed! Hardwood floors! Recessed lighting. New roof, new windows, new electric, new white modern kitchen, all Stainless steel Frigidaire Gallery appliances! Counter depth frig, granite counters, extra deep sink, tile backsplash! New Modern full bath with custom tile. Fresh carpet bedrooms. New concrete patio to enjoy the freshly sodded yard or use for extra parking! Move in ready! Near McCall Elementary School and playground. And let's not forget this great location with walking distance to elementary school, park, restaurants, shopping, and public transportation!