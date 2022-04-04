3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $203,500

Beautiful Brick Split-level home in a great waukegan location. 3BR, 2BA, Large windows with plenty of light and ice open area to upper bedroom level. It has hardwood flooring, and well cared carpet and separate dining area.It has a Lower level with Walk-Out to back yard and large two car garage. Family room area in lower level with additional bathroom and Laundry room. Must appreciate the condition of this beautiful home with so much to offer. Please Use COVID-19 Guidelines when touring this home.