 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $203,500

3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $203,500

Beautiful Brick Split-level home in a great waukegan location. 3BR, 2BA, Large windows with plenty of light and ice open area to upper bedroom level. It has hardwood flooring, and well cared carpet and separate dining area.It has a Lower level with Walk-Out to back yard and large two car garage. Family room area in lower level with additional bathroom and Laundry room. Must appreciate the condition of this beautiful home with so much to offer. Please Use COVID-19 Guidelines when touring this home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Laura R. Jorgensen, 71, of Kenosha, died on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee. The Bruch Funeral Ho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert