CUSTOM OUTSTANDING BRICK 3 BED 2 BATH RANCH HOME SITUATED IN FAR NORTH WAUKEGAN ACROSS FROM RENOWN LYONS WOODS FOREST PRESERVE. ENTER INTO LARGE INVITING LIVING ROOM FOR FAMILY ENJOYMENT WITH BEAUTIFUL GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOOR AND FRESHLY PAINTED WALLS. GOOD SIZE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOOR, FRESHLY PAINTED WALLS AND MULTITUDE OF CABINETS. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH SAME BEAUTIFUL GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOOR. 2 ADDITIONAL GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS WITH THE SAME BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FRESHLY PAINTED. A FULL NEWLY UPDATED BATH ON FIRST FLOOR FOR CONVENIENCE! DOWNSTAIRS TO FRESHLY PAINTED FULL PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH 2ND FULL BATH,LAUNDRY ROOM AND UTILITY ROOM. OUT BACK TO FENCED BACKYARD FOR SUMMER ENJOYMENT. 1.5 CAR DETACHED GARAGE WITH COVERED PATIO. NEW ROOF AND FASCIA 2021. FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR 2021. TREE TRIM 2021. REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS 2021. UPDATED BATH 2021. NEW KITCHEN FLOOR 2021. IN THE EVENT OF A MULTI OFFER SITUATION THE MOST QUALIFIED OFFER WILL BE ACCEPTED. THE CHOICE IS YOURS THE TIME IS NOW. MOVE IN READY!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $203,888
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
We did not lose, Packer fans! It is all a lie. Fake news.
WATCH NOW: Somers votes to support end of northbound left turn lane from Green Bay Road onto 35th St.
The Somers Village Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to support a Department of Transportation proposal to eliminate the dangerous north…
ANTIOCH, Ill. — The Antioch Police Department is continuing to ask anyone who thinks they may have seen a missing Antioch man to contact inves…
Had it not been for an 11th-hour entry by a third party, a motion hearing on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday morning may have ended as qu…
A 22-year-old Kenosha woman with a long criminal history will spend three years in a state prison after a conviction for second-degree sexual …
Multiple vehicles were involved in a traffic incident just north of 52nd Street on Green Bay Road (Highway 31) late Friday afternoon, temporar…
An investigation following a third drunken-driving arrest for a 33-year-old Kenosha woman led police to her residence, where seven young child…
UPDATE: City Council hires retired clerk-treasurer for job in the interim following Krauter resignation
The Kenosha city government will see a familiar face again in the clerk-treasurer’s office.
A 56-year-old Kenosha man who faces his eighth drunken driving charge will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court in March.
BURLINGTON — A Burlington teenager has been accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 15.