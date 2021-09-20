3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $210,000

INCREDIBLE HOME! THIS 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH 1008 SQFT TRI-LEVEL WILL STEAL YOUR HEART. ENTER INTO A LARGE LIVINGROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND LARGE BOW WINDOW FOR PLENTY OF SUNLIGHT. NICE SIZE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTER TOPS, MULTITUDE OF CABINETS FOR PLENTY OF STORAGE. UPSTAIRS TO 3 LARGE BEDROOMS WITH HARDWOOD UNDER CARPETS AND FULL BATH. GOOD SIZE FAMILY ROOM WITH FRESHLY SEALED FLOOR. UTILITY ROOM, 1/2 BATH ALSO WITH A HIGH END FRONT LOAD WASHER AND DRYER. EXTERIOR EXIT TO BEAUTIFUL FENCED BACK YARD WITH STONE PATHWAYS, MATURE TREE AND PERENNIAL RASBERRY, BLACKBERRY BUSHES & ROSE BUSHES. LARGE FRONT DECK WITH WHEEL CHAIR RAMP FOR SUMMER ENJOYMENT. HOME GENERATOR! 2.5 CAR DETACHED GARAGE WITH OPENER. CONCRETE DRIVEWAY. BATHROOM UPDATED 2016. LET ALL THE LOVE GIVEN THIS HOME BY LONG TIME OWNER BE TRANSFERRED TO YOU. HOME IS AN ESTATE SALE AND IS BEING SOLD "AS'IS'" CONVENTIONAL ONLY. HOME WARRANTY!