 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $210,000

Castle Crest moving ready 3 Bedroom Ranch! Brand new Kitchen with Shaker style Cabinets, Granite tops and Stainless Steel appliances included. New floor coverings throughout with vinyl and plush carpeting. New Thermo-pain Windows. Brand new Bath. New doors and white trim. New Light Fixtures throughout. Full unfinished Basement with high ceilings. New gas Furnace and Water Heater. Lots of additional living space. 2.5 Car Garage and New Black Top Driveway. A must see! *seller will respond to offers after 5 days on market.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert