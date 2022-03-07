3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $210,000

Castle Crest moving ready 3 Bedroom Ranch! Brand new Kitchen with Shaker style Cabinets, Granite tops and Stainless Steel appliances included. New floor coverings throughout with vinyl and plush carpeting. New Thermo-pain Windows. Brand new Bath. New doors and white trim. New Light Fixtures throughout. Full unfinished Basement with high ceilings. New gas Furnace and Water Heater. Lots of additional living space. 2.5 Car Garage and New Black Top Driveway. A must see! *seller will respond to offers after 5 days on market.