3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $217,000

Join a wonderful community in the heart of Waukegan mere minutes from North Beach, Genesee Theatre, the Field House, in addition to the multitude of great parks and restaurants Waukegan has to offer. This historic, well preserved bungalow derives its natural beauty from handcrafted, built-in cabinetry, wood trim throughout, well maintained hardwood floors, new lighting fixtures, and is complemented by a peaceful, fenced-in yard and mature oak trees that provide shade and privacy. Great house for a home office. Featuring a new stove and range, dishwasher, updated bathrooms, an expansive basement with washer and dryer, 2 car garage with on-street parking by permit, and numerous storage cubbies throughout, the house is not only charming, but convenient for your living needs. What is not to love about such a outstanding property? Come and see for yourself!