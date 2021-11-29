3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $219,900

Multi-level mid-century modern home in a quiet neighborhood has been lovingly maintained by the original owner. Awesome curb appeal, with raised brick plant bed, white picket fence balcony over the garage. It's just darling! While the home needs some updating, they don't build them like this anymore: plaster walls/ ceilings, hardwood flooring under the carpets in the LR/DR and all bedrooms Upon entering the home there is a staircase up to the generously sized formal LR with bay window, gas logged FP with brick front and leads to the formal DR. Kitchen has white appliances, plenty of cabinets and a small eating area, plus a door leading to the backyard & extra large, fenced in deck. Upstairs consists of 3 bedrooms(including the MB) and hall bath. The Master bedroom features a walk-in closet with access to the attic, plus a separate linen closet, there is, also, a full, private bath. 3rd bedroom has access to picket fenced sundeck over the garage. LL has a nicely sized family room with sliders to the backyard deck, plus a 1/2 bath. There is a finished, English basement with an area that can be a 2nd kitchen: a sink, hook-up for gas range, and a laundry area. Would make a great in-law or nanny apartment Great yard with a picket, fenced garden plot. See it soon, as it won't last long.