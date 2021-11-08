3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $219,900

Beautiful home on the north side of Waukegan in the Castle Crest neighborhood. Recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a full basement. Spacious kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and granite counter tops. Breathtaking professionally landscaped lawn. Gorgeous patio with a brick and stone outdoor grill area ready for your gatherings. This is one you don't want to miss!! - Roof, siding, windows, kitchen remodel, basement bathroom, electrical, plumbing and more all done between 2011 & 2020