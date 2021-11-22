3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $224,000

Bright and sunny 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home in the quiet tree lined Castle Crest neighborhood. Lovingly owned by the same family for last 50+ years. New hardwood floors on the main level including the stairs. New front door and new patio doors. Freshly remodeled kitchen boasts all new cabinets, countertops, backsplash, stainless steel sink and new appliances. The living room has a cozy sunken fireplace section to enjoy during those cold winter nights. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms with hardwood floors and ample closet space. The full bathroom is also in the upper level. In the lower level you'll find an airy family room with new tile and a large window for lots of natural light. The half bath has a new vanity, toilet and flooring. The separate laundry room includes a washer/dryer, new Rheem furnace in 2017 and an exterior door that leads to your extra large yard. Attached garage with high ceilings for additional storage. Large covered 16x15 enclosed patio for year round entertaining. Close to Target, Jewel and Bevier Park. In move-in condition just bring your paint ideas. Vacant, easy to show and ready for a quick close!