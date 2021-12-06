Meticulously maintained tri-level featuring three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. One owner home shows pride of ownership through out. Spacious bright open floor plan offers gleaming hardwood floors in living room and kitchen. Bow window in living room provides magnificent lighting. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter top space. Master bedroom with two closets and a full master bathroom. Two other nice size bedrooms. Family room in lower level is great for family gathering and relaxing, full bathroom & laundry room also in lower level. Two car attached garage, new garage door 2019. New aluminum siding 2020, new windows 2019, new front entry door 2019, and new water heater 2017. Appliances staying are oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Beautifully maintained lawn by a professional landscaper. "Move right in, the choice is yours, the time is now"
3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $224,900
