 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $229,900

This beautiful, immaculate 3 bedroom ranch has a full, finished basement with an extra room, bathroom and family room. The laundry and storage rooms are also very spaious. All new laminate floors, bathroom and new kitchen on first floor. The furnace and central air units are only 3 months old. The basement has all new doors and all appliances stay. The spacious 2 car garage leads to a beautiful, fenced in yard. You have to come and take a look, you will not be disappointed.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert