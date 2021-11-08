3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $234,888

Superb 1004 sqft 3 bedroom 2 bath custom built by Master Builder Stan Binning construction ! Enter into larger foyer and a few steps up to roomy living room with beautiful wood laminate floors to huge eat in kitchen with also laminate flooring as well. Attractive kitchen cabinets with stove , refrigerator, microwave dishwasher Good counter space as well and backsplash. New windows. Off kitchen to good size railed deck. Down from entryway to full newly built full bath! Finished family room with attractive brick fireplace. Peaceful back yard with mature landscaping and 2.5 car garage with elect garage door opener. Water Heater 2017, High efficiency furnace 2019. New concrete patio, driveway and new aluminum siding 2019. New roof 2017. Close to schools, Pace bus route, churches, parks and pharmacy store. Be sure to view!