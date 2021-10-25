3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $248,888

Rare to find attractive 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick ranch home that will please your heart in renown Oak Crest subdivision and Gurnee school district! Enter into a huge invited living room with neutral carpet and a wall of windows with plantation shutters! Large eat in kitchen with island and multitude of cabinet pace for plenty of storage! Nice size master bedroom with walk in closet and private master bath! 2 additional good size bedrooms and a second full bath! Down to full partially finished basement with family room and bonus room with pool table great for entertaining! large concrete floor crawl space for additional storage! Extra large utility room! Washer and Dryer are on main floor for convenience! Doggy door! 2.5 attached garage with opener! Out back to wood railed deck perfect for BBQs! Good size back stockade fenced yard with beautiful flower beds and perennial flowers! Renown Gurnee Schools! Close to Midlane golf course and country club, Shopping and eateries. Let all the love and care given this home be transferred to you. In the event of a multi offer situation the most qualified offer will be accepted. The choice is your the time is now! Estate sale being sold "As"is". Basement waterproofed by Perma-Seal 6/2021.