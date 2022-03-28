3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $259,975

The Great Location only makes this Renovated Home more desirable! Each level of this home has been prepared for the new owner. New Roof, Updated Kitchen and Baths, 2 Fireplaces, New Tub, Toilets Sinks, New Light Fixtures, Refinished Hardwood Floors, New Doors, All New Appliances, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer and the list goes on! You should visit this home to view the other upgrades and determine for yourself the beauty of this property. 3 Generous Bedrooms, Living Rm w Bay Window & FP, Dining Rm walk out to Deck, Huge Family Rm w FP & an exit from the Walkout Lower Level. This Bright & Open layout can be all yours. Please call for your private tour asap.