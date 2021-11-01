3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $267,500

Handsome Brick Georgian on one of Waukegan's prettiest streeets - Glendenning Place! This home has great curb appeal, is loaded with charm and will make you feel welcomed the moment you enter! Generous foyer w/convenient entry coat closet. Arched doorway leads to spacious living room, a sharp lannon stone fireplace w/gas starter, gleaming hardwood floors recently refinished. Wander back through the foyer past another arched doorway to the charming formal dining room adjacent to the sharp updated kitchen and 2-tiered breakfast bar - this floor plan is great for entertaining and Holiday gatherings! Now check out that kitchen - very nice, all updated with gorgeous granite counters, luxury vinyl plank flooring, under cabinet & recessed lighting, cabinets tastefully refaced, and quality Stainless Steel Appliances - all in past 2 years! Don't miss that convenient powder room tucked in at the west end of the kitchen! Upstairs offers 3 good sized bedrooms, the master with double closets. 2nd bedroom now used as a workout room, music room, but really a nice-sized bedroom. Full bath super sharp and entirely updated, again within the last few years. Did you notice the original built-in linen storage there? The basement offers an abundance of storage space, and a large area easily made into cozy family room, office area or play space for the kids. Spacious laundry spot, washer/dryer newer. This home offers a beautiful and spacious back yard, fully fenced for family fun. Newly poured patio for summer cook-outs, fire pit area for Fall fun. 2 car brick garage. And don't miss that cute brick paver patio at the front of the home for another spot to relax! This seller has invested much into this home to bring it up to date, to include: NEW WINDOWS all around (except the front swing windows), new and updated electric panel, asphalt drive completely new, dug out, new sand and reinstalled, concrete stoop and back patio all new, sewer line from house to street all new/replaced, kitchen and baths so tastefully remodeled, hardwood floors refinished - all this apx $75k improvements in the past 1-2 years alone. Roof also newer, 10 years, was complete tear-off w/new decking as needed. Close to parks, Lyons Wood Forest Preserve, Lake Michigan, Glen Flora Country Club, the Historic Genesee Theatre. A great location and a charming home that you would be proud to own; this family has loved it for many years! See it soon!