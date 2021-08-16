 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $269,000

BRIGHT & SPACIOUS 2-STORY HOME IN THE DESIRED WOODLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT! THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2.1 BATHROOM HOME FEATURES A LIVING ROOM WITH VOLUME CEILING, FIRE PLACE, & PERGO FLOORING THAT OPENS TO A DECK AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE POND, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINMENT; THE KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF OAK CABINETS, PANTRY CLOSET(S), ALL APPLIANCES (stove will be brand new), OVERLOOKS THE DINING ROOM AREA; MAIN BEDROOM WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET AND A PRIVATE BATH(WHIRLPOOL TUB); 2 MORE BEDROOMS AND ANOTHER FULL BATHROOM ON THE 2ND FLOOR; SKY LITES; A/C; FULL BASEMENT; NEWER SUMP PUMPS; 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE W/NEWER DOOR; FENCED BACK YARD. CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION, SCHOOLS, AND SHOPPING. THIS HOUSE IS WAITING FOR YOU TO MAKE IT YOUR HOME!!! MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. EASY TO SHOW.

