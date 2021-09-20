3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $294,500

Gorgeous Brick Colonial. Gracious-sized living and dining room. Beautiful fireplace, Flawless Hardwood Floors, Plantation Shutters, and Crown Molding in every room. Great built-ins, dining room buffet, and updated granite countertops in the kitchen. Nursery/Office at the top of the Grand Staircase. Year-round relaxing Sun Room. Upper Balcony deck above Sun Room and additional front balcony from the Office. Spacious rooms and newer mechanicals. The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet/dressing room with an en-suite bath. Additional back staircase. Unfinished 3rd-floor walk-up attic with major storage room. Tuscan style Veranda for outdoor entertaining. 2 car garage with additional back shed attached. Impeccable landscaping and gardening throughout the entire property.