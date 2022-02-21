3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $340,000

Unique brick home in a quiet neighborhood sitting on a little over 1 acre of land/2 lots. The bedrooms in this home are large and roomy. First floor features 1 bedroom, dining, living room, kitchen and a huge bonus room that could be used as a mudroom with laundry. There is hardwood floors under the carpet. New roof and chimney flashing in 2020, new retaining wall, interior paint. garage exterior wood repair and painted in 2021. Close to shopping, eateries and gym. ESTATE SALE "AS" IS".