3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $349,900

Breathtaking, spacious, modern, completely redone, lovely house with such an attention to details and craftsmanship, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two-story (almost 2000 sq. ft.) plus much more space, waiting for your ideas in the dry, full bsmt. All brand new: plumbing, electric, HVAC system, windows, doors, floors, trims, cabinets, light fixtures, garage door and floor, concrete around the house driveway, etc... Not to mention very modern, full of taste kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances, big island that can sit few people. Two full bathrooms (that you will be amazed with) on the second floor, one in the master suite. First floor offers open layout, living room w/fire place, dinning room, full of light kitchen with two patio doors, hallway, half a bath and laundry. Big, fenced lot with plenty of space to entertain your kids, relax or grill. All this located on great, quiet street. All work done with permits and village inspections.***You will not find another house like this in that area***