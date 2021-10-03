FRESHLY PAINTED FIRST AND SECOND LEVEL! MAIN LEVEL MASTER SUITE! Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 3.1 bathroom home boasts an abundance of natural lighting and soaring ceilings! Ideally located with close proximity to I-94, RT41, Abbott and so much more. Enjoy entertaining in your open layout floor plan featuring two-story living room with direct access to your sun-drenched screened-in porch. Cook your favorite meals in your gourmet kitchen boasting granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, eating area and plenty of cabinetry. Enter through the double doors to your main level master suite offering vaulted ceiling, two sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Dining room and half bath complete the main level. Second level presents two spacious bedrooms, one full bathroom and oversized loft. Entertain in style in your finished basement providing recreation room with wet-bar, office/possible 4th bedroom and full bathroom. Backyard is your outdoor oasis with the shaded deck and wooded views. Start enjoying this home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $375,000
