3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $65,975

Great opportunity for Investors to purchase at a great price. This 2 bedroom 1 bath with full basement has so much potential. Rent ceiling can be much higher. Sold As-is, no warranties. Cash or conventional loan only. Seller will not make any repairs or give credit for repairs. Tenant occupied, tenant is mo. to mo. & pays $900 per month plus utilities, no lease, no deposit, month to month.

