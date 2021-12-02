Sun-filled, spacious home in need of some work. Newer looking 90+ efficiency furnace. Roof looks good. Almost all windows appear to be newer vinyl. Many newer looking light fixtures/ceiling fans. Hardwood floors throughout. Large yard. This home will not last at this fantastic price!! Buyer to verify all info. Sold As is, No survey, 100% Tax Pro rations, and Buyer pays all inspections. First list period Owner Occupied only. SEE CONDITION REPORT IN ADDITIONAL INFO.
3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $85,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A series of undercover drug purchases earlier this year have led to five felony charges against a 25-year-old Kenosha man, who made an appeara…
Behind the rumors and caricatures, Huber was a complicated man with dreams that will remain unfulfilled
We got a lot of things wrong about Anthony Huber.
The video of Ahmaud Arbery's shotgun death was a shocking piece of evidence that suddenly brought the Black man's killing into the national consciousness.
SOMERS — The victim in Friday's fatal two-car crash on Highway 31 between Highways M and KR was identified Monday morning as Isaac A. Melendez…
Waukegan man held on 12 criminal counts, pleads not guilty to charges in high-speed chase, crash case
A 19-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man who faces 12 criminal counts for causing a crash during a high-speed chase through Kenosha in August, waived…
One of five Kenosha men charged for their roles in a January 2020 gang shooting pleaded guilty to a felony charge earlier this month in Kenosh…
A 40-year-old Kenosha man pleaded guilty Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court to a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver heroin.
A 20-year-old Kenosha man who faces six pending felony charges from 2020 has been charged with five new criminal counts that stem from a Nov. …
A felony charge of harboring or aiding a felon has been filed against a 24-year-old Racine man for his involvement in a Nov. 7 shooting in Dow…
This holiday season, you can recreate your favorite “Home Alone” scenes by booking the Illinois house featured in the film for one night only on Airbnb.