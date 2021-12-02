3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $85,000

Sun-filled, spacious home in need of some work. Newer looking 90+ efficiency furnace. Roof looks good. Almost all windows appear to be newer vinyl. Many newer looking light fixtures/ceiling fans. Hardwood floors throughout. Large yard. This home will not last at this fantastic price!! Buyer to verify all info. Sold As is, No survey, 100% Tax Pro rations, and Buyer pays all inspections. First list period Owner Occupied only. SEE CONDITION REPORT IN ADDITIONAL INFO.