REHAB DREAM!! 3 BEDROOMS, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH LARGE DINING ROOM THAT COULD BE A GREAT FAMILY AREA. LONG DRIVEWAY WITH SPACE FOR A GARAGE NEED TLC BUT THE RETURN WILL BE GREAT. LOOK AT THE POSSIBLITIES YOU WON'T REGRET IT. ESTATE SELL BEING SOLD AS IS.
3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $89,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Four women arrested following altercation, including one who allegedly punched Kenosha police officer
Kenosha police arrested four women early Monday night following a fight that allegedly led to one woman punching an officer and a car striking…
A man who said he was firing his gun at men who followed him after a dispute during a basketball game faces five felony charges.
WATCH NOW: Committees approve permits for Jacob Blake rally, Snap-on centennial celebration in August
City committees unanimously approved two anniversary events in August with decidedly contrasting themes and also gave the go-ahead for a speci…
Zeigler Auto Group announced Monday that it has purchased four new dealerships from Jim Bozich and Mark Geiger. The deal, Zeigler’s first in W…
Since his first appearance in court in 2019 to the moment he was sentenced Friday to spend the rest of his life in prison, Edward Pendleton Jr…
The Kenosha Police officer who shot and killed Michael E. Bell is planning to run for Kenosha County Sheriff.
`Ruse burglars' strike again in Pleasant Prairie, including bling-wearing pair attempting to sell fake steaks
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police were investigating a pair of “ruse burglary” incidents on Thursday — one an attempt, the other resulting in stolen items.
A 53-year-old family-run automotive business is about to cross the state line from Illinois and open its fourth store in Kenosha.
It looks like the first significant storm event of the summer may hit the state later Wednesday and into Thursday.
The first letter arrived more than a year ago, sent to a Kenosha hair salon and naming a woman who worked there by her nickname.