Why rent when you can OWN for much less? Get ready to call this stunning, newly renovated house your new home! Priced well below appraisal! This home has historical character, with the bonus of a completely modern kitchen, tiled bathroom, and brand new flooring - truly the best of both worlds. The love that has gone into this home is apparent in every detail. The modern kitchen has new countertops, new stainless-steel appliances, and a beautiful marble backsplash. The full-sized bathroom has a creatively tiled shower, floor and vanity wall, making this the perfect starter home. Traditional meets contemporary with updated ceiling fixtures throughout the home. A bonus commercial shell building next door offers the new owner opportunities to start their own business or remodel and rent out to help cover the mortgage! Commercial building next door needs rehab so no access due to liabilities. This home has everything, so it will not be on the market long. Book your showing today! Property is being sold AS IS and is Zoned B3 Commercial.
3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $99,900
