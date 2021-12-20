 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $349,900

Picturesque 3 bedroom Wind Point Cape Cod sits on 1/2+ acre lot. Spacious floor plan offers living and dining rooms, 1st floor laundry, large kitchen-dinette-eating bar. 1st floor master bedroom, full bath, walk in closet, walkout to private deck and 1/2 bath. Second floor features 2 bedrooms, full bath, unique sitting area with access to 2nd level deck. Attached 2 car garage has see-through back wall overlooking private back yard. Additional detached 2 1/2 car garage. Great property!

