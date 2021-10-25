3 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $379,900

Opportunity awaits to move to the sought after Wind Meadows community with this free-standing condominium home. Located on Lake Meadow this home provides spacious living spaces with an excellent floor plan. Inviting foyer flows to first floor living areas. Living room with gas fireplace, built-in shelving and patio doors to deck. Family room offers a vaulted ceiling and deck access. Large kitchen with center island, pantry, dining area with fireplace. Upstairs you will find your master suite with walk-in closet, and double sink vanity master bath. Two additional bedrooms - one with an additional walk-in closet. Second floor laundry. Partially finished rec room. Views of the water from many rooms. Fantastic deck for entertaining. Enjoy community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse.