3 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $394,900

Great location for this 3 bedroom brick ranch close to lake Michigan. A lot of updates including all new windows and 2 patio doors kitchen cabinets with granite tops carpeting throughout and rec room laminate flooring in kitchen, dinette and family room with a natural brick fireplace. updated furnace and A/C freshly painted throughout updated plumbing and electrical, new tile floors and shower walls in all 3 bathrooms including walk in shower in master bath. roof estimated to be within 5 years new gas water heater new glass block windows in basement and master bath all new plumbing fixtures and vanities and all new electrical fixtures inside and out. waiting on master bath shower door and full bath vanity to be installed by end of September. landscape updated and trees pruned . Must see!!

