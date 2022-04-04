 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $159,900

Great opportunity for Buyers or Investors looking for the right property to build equity in. 3 bedrooms with a full bath on the main. Carpet was recently removed revealing hardwood floors in the living room, hallway and bedrooms. Full basement ready to be refinished with a small kitchen, full bathroom and a separate entrance. Large corner lot just under 1/4 acre. House has new siding, a newer roof, with several windows replaced. This house appears to have a sound structure and is just waiting for the right buyer to bring it back to life. Home is being sold as is with all contents. Will not pass FHA or VA financing requirements.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Laura R. Jorgensen, 71, of Kenosha, died on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee. The Bruch Funeral Ho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert