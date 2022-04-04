3 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $159,900

Great opportunity for Buyers or Investors looking for the right property to build equity in. 3 bedrooms with a full bath on the main. Carpet was recently removed revealing hardwood floors in the living room, hallway and bedrooms. Full basement ready to be refinished with a small kitchen, full bathroom and a separate entrance. Large corner lot just under 1/4 acre. House has new siding, a newer roof, with several windows replaced. This house appears to have a sound structure and is just waiting for the right buyer to bring it back to life. Home is being sold as is with all contents. Will not pass FHA or VA financing requirements.