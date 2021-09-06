QUALITY BUILT BRICK HILLSIDE RANCH with FULL finished walk-out basement on quiet dead end street!! BEAUTIFUL Rear yard is lined with mature pine trees and has a GORGEOUS ravine crossing through (just over 1/2 acre) HOME IS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED IN LAST 3 YEARS!! Newer hot water heater, furnace, central air, water softner. New brick chimney, Prof. landscaped.Interior painted. Lovely engineered wood flooring, living room hosts bay window and romantic wood burning fireplace. Updated bath- Gorgeous eat in kitchen. Two bedrooms on main level and full bath. Walk out basement is finished with 3rd bedroom, large family room, utility room and storage room. Large cement patio for entertaining. Just a Few blocks away to Metra train as well as North Point Marina/Lake Michigan and steps to Wisc.! Shows well!! Parking is in the front and side. EZ to show/short notice ok!
3 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $195,000
