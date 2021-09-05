 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $217,000

This one owner ranch home has hardwood floors in the entryway and kitchen. Wood burning fireplace in the living room, dining area leads to screened in porch. Sliders off the living room and master bedroom to a huge deck out back. Primary bedroom with large walk in closet and private bath with a walk in shower. First floor laundry room, full unfinished basement and super large lot.

