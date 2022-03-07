 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $225,000

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home all ready for you to move in. Beautiful hardwood floors on main floor. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Finished basement with a second bathroom and an additional room. Attached screened in porch great for entertaining! Large detached 2 car garage. Fenced in back yard. This home has been well loved and well maintained. Ready for it's new owner!

