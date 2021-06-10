3 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $225,888

ATTRACTIVE STUNNING ONE OWNER 1390 SQ FT CUSTOM CHALET STYLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1.5 STORY HOME SET ON A QUIET .57 ACRE CUL DE SAC LOT! ENTER INTO A LARGE FOYER TO HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH BRICK WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE! GOOD SIZE DINING ROOM WITH GLASS DOOR OUT TO LARGE DECK WITH GREAT OPEN VIEW FOR YOUR RELAXATION! ATTRACTIVE EFFICIENT KITCHEN . SPACIOUS 1ST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH AND GLASS DOOR FACING YARD! UPSTAIRS TO 2 MORE BEDROOMS AND A FULL HALLWAY BATH! DOWN FROM KITCHEN TO PARTIALLY FINISHED DRY-WALLED BASEMENT. CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING! 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE! CONCRETE DRIVEWAY! MATURE LANDSCAPING WITH LARGE TREES INCLUDING BLUE SPRUCE. NICE SIZE SHED OUT BACK. WINTHROP HARBOR SCHOOLS. NEIGHBORHOOD PARK NEARBY. 200 AMP ELECTRIC SERVICE. A DELIGHT TO SHOW! BE SURE TO VIEW. SELLER RESPECTFULLY REQUESTS CONVENTIONAL ONLY. View More