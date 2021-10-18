 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $229,900

METICULOUSLY KEPT RANCH HOME situated on almost an acre of gorgeous landscaping. Quality 3- bedroom home, features easy access with no stairs, large open concept kitchen/dining room, spacious living room, master bedroom with full bath, large main bath with linen closet, attic with pull-down stairs for more storage. Has newer roof and asphalt driveway. HUGE SCREEN ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING attached to garage to ENJOY THE PRIVATE PARK-LIKE SETTING. COME AND SEE THIS GEM TODAY!

