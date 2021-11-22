 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $245,000

Desirable "Oakview Subdivision"!! Beach park schools! Beautiful acre of land-sprawling/custom ranch with full basement and attached 2 car garage. First floor laundry/mud room. Spacious eat in kitchen with adjacent family room warmed with fireplace! Huge living room "Great room" for entertaining... open to very unique formal dining room. Gleaming hardwood floors. 3 spacious bedrooms on main level plus 2 full baths (3rd one in basement). Good sized closets. Deck/shed. Priced to sell/selling "as is" Basement has 2nd sump pump and drain tiles in window wells.. EZ to show... Call now!!!

