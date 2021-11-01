DESIRABLE SPRAWLING RANCH....Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath with OPEN floor plan!!! Soaring ceiling in Great ROOM with floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace. Newer wood laminate floors!($8500) Great room open to kitchen w/breakfast counter, Cabinet's galore, recessed lites & breakfast nook. STAINLESS appliances add to the beauty & price! Relax in your private LUXURY MASTER BATH w/jetted tub, separate shower. Ceramic floored baths. First floor laundry room. Covered Deck. Aggregate Patio. HOT TUB STAYS!!! HUGE unfinished basement awaits your ideas for finishing....Spacious back yard-all PRIVACY fenced. Attached 2 1/2 car garage. Quiet dead end street. REFRIGERATOR-less than one year new! Newer sump pump. Shows well. Ez to show! call NOw!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $264,900
