Room to roam in this large RANCH located at end of remote subdivision & backing to bike path. Large open concept kitchen, dining & living room with vaulted ceilings, custom shelving & patio doors leading to deck where you can enjoy the sunset in quiet privacy. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, large island and closed pantry. First floor Landry; wainscoting in mudroom. Yearly blooming tulips, daffodils, peonies, raspberries/blackberries & flowering trees; fire pit & raised garden bed ready to be used! Great private location; walking distance to Robert McClory Bike Path & neighborhood retention ponds for fishing; biking distance to 38 acres; mile drive to enjoy W.H. Marina, metra, beaches & pool. Newly remodeled bathroom with custom tiling and soaker tub; large easy access shower with seat in master bath. Custom built storage in basement & garage. All this PLUS a 1,724sq ft basement. Don't let this one slip away!
3 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $315,000
