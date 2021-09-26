 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $110,000

3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $110,000

3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $110,000

REDUCED TO SELL!!! LOOKING FOR AN INVESTMENT PROPERTY? LOOK NO FURTHER, TAKE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE THIS 1.5 STORY HOME THAT OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATH. THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO BECOME A LANDLORD, ADD THIS PROPERTY TO YOUR REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO! PROPERTY IS TENANT OCCUPIED AND IN NEED OF TLC. PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD "AS-IS"

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert