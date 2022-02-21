 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $129,000

3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $129,000

Cute and cozy 3 bed 1 bath bungalow on large double lot. Open floor plan, great for entertaining and family gathering. All stainless steel appliances. Amazing outdoor space with beautiful patio and generous size porch. New flooring throughout the whole house and many more updates. Nothing to do but move in!

