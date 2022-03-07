 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $134,900

MULTIPLE OFFERS - HIGHEST AND BEST DUE BY 3/4/22 @ 5PM - Check out this great opportunity to own your own home! New carpet, new floors a nice, general facelift ready for a new family! Or how about a great rental to start - or add to - your portfolio! Good size living room, large eat-in kitchen! 3 bedrooms and BONUS - 1-1/2 BATHS!!!!!! Nice yard!! Call for your private showing!

