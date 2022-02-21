 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $144,900

GINGER BREAD BEAUTY!! SOLID, THREE BEDROOM BRICK HOME IN VERY CONVINIANT LOCATION WITH DRIVEWAY ENTERANCE OFF RT. 173 WITH EXTRA GEST PARKING ON CUL DE SAC ON JOPPA AVE. CHARMING, FINISHED ATTIC MAKES SPACIOUS THIRD BEDROOM. WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH LAUNDRY AREA IS PERFECT FOR STORAGE BUT WOULDN'T TAKE MUCH TO TURN THIS BASEMENT IN TO GREAT FAMILY ROOM. WALKING DISTANCE TO MANY AMMENITIES AND WALMART. GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME!

