3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $144,900

  Updated
FANTASTIC STARTER HOME!!!! Nestled in a mature neighborhood recently painted inside! Newer wood laminate floors in Living Room and Dining Room and newer carpet in all Bedrooms. This home is begging for a new family!!! MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM!!! SEPARATE DINING ROOM great for family get-togethers! Spacious eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets PLUS additional pantry space. This home is cleaned up and move-in ready! Schedule your private showing today!!!

